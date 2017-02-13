Free cybersecurity workshop coming to Eastbourne

Sussex Downs College in Eastbourne will be holding a free cybersecurity workshop for businesses on Friday, February 24, from 10am to 2pm.

Hosted by Sussex-based cybersecurity expert and managing director at PAV i.t. services Jason Fry, the seminar will focus on the risks cybercrime poses to small and medium businesses.

Jason will provide attendees with valuable information and insights into how to minimise potential attacks, along with eye-opening demonstrations on the little known tricks and techniques used by fraudsters to dupe their targets.

Jason said, “Cyberattacks are one of the biggest threats facing UK businesses, and SMEs in particular are bearing the brunt. A recent Government report indicated that 74 per cent of small to medium sized businesses have suffered an attack costing companies in excess of £1 billion in the last 12 months.

“Understanding the potential risks is the first step to ensuring your company is properly protected.”

All are welcome to attend and a complimentary lunch will be provided in the King’s Restaurant.

Spaces are limited and booking is required. To make a booking, please email info@eastbournechamber.co.uk