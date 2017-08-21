Four-year-old girl gets last chance to meet Red Arrow at Airbourne

A Red Arrow took the time out to meet one of his biggest fans yesterday (Sunday) at his last ever Airbourne.

Red 10 Mike Ling MBE made Emily Reeves’ day when he had his photo taken with the four-year-old after the display on Sunday.

Emily has been lucky enough to have had her photo taken with Red 10 over the last two years after visiting meet and great sessions.

The photos now have pride of place in her room.

Emily’s mother Amy Reeves said, “I was brought up in Eastbourne, and grew up watching the Red Arrows every year.

“I now live in Tonbridge but visit my parents at Eastbourne Airbourne every year. It’s a special family occasion each year.

“Emily has been lucky enough to meet Red 10 for the last three years now, and the photo with him has taken pride of place in our annual photo calendar. This year he was kind enough to squeeze in a special meeting with her.”

This is Mike’s last season with the team, having been a Red Arrow for nine years and flown as Red 3, Red 7 and Red 6.

His duty as squadron leader has been to supervise all practises and displays as well as coordinating the summer display season.

He also provides display commentary and flies most days – airtesting jets, supervising from the cockpit, helping teach new pilots or taking the spare jet between venues.

In a statement the RAF Red Arrows said about this year’s Airbourne, “Thank you Eastbourne – tremendous support on all of the days we displayed, privilege to perform once more for the many thousands there at the 2017 airshow.”