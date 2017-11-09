Four year driving ban for coach driver who ‘falsified records’ to work excessive hours

A coach driver who picked up passengers in Eastbourne has been disqualified after his working excessive hours was called a ‘serious risk to public safety’.

Peter Warren was handed a four year professional driving ban after the Deputy Traffic Commissioner for London and the South East, John Baker, found he falsified his records to get around safety rules.

Mr Baker said the driver’s actions – including one occasion where he had been on duty for up to 22 hours – amounted to a “serious risk to public safety”.

In a written decision issued following a public inquiry last month, the industry regulator said, “I have absolutely no doubt that [Mr Warren] cannot be trusted to operate in a compliant way.

“He carried out a series of fraudulent actions in relation to tachograph records over a period of months and compounded those actions by putting forward a number of different false explanations when interviewed.

“Even when he did admit the offences he attempted to minimise the seriousness by claiming no passengers were on board when he drove in excess of the daily duty hours permitted.”

By law, drivers are limited to the number of hours they can work and are required to take regular breaks and rest. Tachograph devices and records are used to capture their duties, including when they are taking breaks.

According to the Office of the Traffic Commissioner (OTC), in one instance, a government inspector found Mr Warren had started a journey at 6.08am on September 19, 2015, in Hastings.

He collected passengers from Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford before travelling to travel to Belgium for a shopping trip.

His driving records indicated the journey concluded back in the UK at 8.12pm, in Ashford, said the OTC. The vehicle then commenced its next journey at 6.28am on September 20.

However, enquiries made with P&O Ferries revealed the vehicle travelled from Calais on a ferry which departed at 9.37pm. ANPR cameras subsequently captured the vehicle on the M20 at 12.41am on September 20, said the OTC.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) traffic examiner concluded Mr Warren had falsified the tachograph record by removing the chart at 8.12pm whilst still in France, going on to make a false record that he had finished the journey in Ashford.

Upon actually arriving in Ashford, the examiner said Mr Warren had wound the tachograph clock forward to 06.28am to record the next journey.

A spokesperson for the OTC said, “These actions meant that, according to the driving records available, Mr Warren had taken the legally required daily rest period of at least nine hours.

“However, given what the DVSA examiner uncovered, the maximum rest Mr Warren could have taken was far less – four hours and 14 minutes.”

Mr Warren was prosecuted for six offences of using a false record outside of England or Wales and had a further 10 offences taken into consideration, said the OBS.

He was given 100 hours of community service for the first offence and no separate penalty for the remaining five.

In his written decision, the Deputy Traffic Commissioner criticised Mr Warren’s level of dishonesty with both DVSA and his inquiry.

When vehicle maintenance records were discussed at the hearing, the OBC said Mr Warren first claimed all safety inspections were carried out by a contractor.

However, the deputy traffic commissioner John Baker noted his signature was on many of the documents. Mr Warren admitted that he had done about 50 per cent of the inspections, said the OBS.

Mr Baker also took action against the person named on the transport licence – Catherine Barcroft – even though he concluded she was not ultimately in control of the business.

Revoking her licence to operate coaches and disqualifying her for a year (with effect from December 1), he said, “I believe she was unaware of the extent of the fraud carried out by Mr Warren and the transport manager but that in itself highlights a further issue.

“If she was the operator she should have made it her business to check that the transport arrangements were as they should be and compliance was a reality. There is no evidence she did any of this.”

John Crosbie-Barcroft, who acted as transport manager for the business, was also disqualified from acting in that role indefinitely and disqualified from driving professionally for one year, said the OBS.

The Deputy Traffic Commissioner said, “Mr Crosbie-Barcroft was not only aware of at least some of the fraud carried out by Mr Warren but committed similar frauds himself on two occasions.

“In relation to his own hours he claimed another driver had taken over from him and he could not remember who this was when interviewed yet came up with a name at inquiry.

“His explanation was not credible and I do not accept it.”