Four charities helped by generous businessman

A local businessman has given £1,500 to charities.

Pan Patel, who runs Nisa in Firle Road, asked Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell to pick the worthy causes and now £500 each is going to You Raise Me Up – which helps young people and funeral poverty, the Special Olympics for young people with disabilities and the British Heart Foundation.

The wife of the deputy leader of East Sussex County Council, Sandra Elkin, also chose a charity and a £500 cheque will go to the Children with Cancer Fund.

Mrs Ansell said, “This was an incredibility generous gesture and it was a pleasure to pick these wonderful charities.”