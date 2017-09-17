Four-car collision shuts A27 in Selmeston

A busy main road has been closed in both directions following a collision this afternoon (Sunday, September 17).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said two fire appliances have been sent to the scene, along with ambulances.

The service received reports at around 12.25pm today.

A spokesman for ESFRS said the A27 in Selmeston has been ‘completely’ closed in both directions to traffic as emergency services attend the scene.

The spokesman added that four cars were involved in the collision, there were reports two people were trapped inside one vehicle, and that several people have suffered injuries.

The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.