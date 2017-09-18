Former student at Hailsham school convicted of rape

A former Bede’s student was convicted last week of raping two women in Kent.

Twenty-year-old Chiron Hutchinson, who is understood to have attended Bede’s school at The Dicker, Hailsham, was found guilty of rape in a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on September 14.

Detective chief inspector Tony Pledger, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The evidence clearly shows Hutchinson presents a real danger to the public, particularly young women.

“He is guilty of serious sexual offences against three victims, all within a short period of time.”

Hutchinson, formerly of Mount Pleasant in Uckfield, denied six counts of rape, one of attempted rape and six counts of sexual assault relating to four young women between July and October last year.

A jury delivered not guilty verdicts for the other offences. Hutchinson had earlier admitted to two offences of unlawful sexual activity in relation to a teenage girl.

According to Kent Police, Mr Hutchinson’s victim had been on a night out in Tunbridge Wells on October 8 last year.

Police say that Hutchinson offered his victim a lift home and after a short journey he parked in Harmony Street, Rusthall, pulled her from his car and raped her.

Hutchinson was identified as the culprit after police used CCTV and number plate recognition to track the vehicle.

He was also convicted of raping another victim twice in the Tunbridge Wells area earlier that month.

“I would like to thank all of the victims who have come forward,” said detective chief inspector Pledger.

“They deserve enormous credit for having the courage to ensure justice was served.

“Without their bravery I have no doubt Hutchinson would have continued committing further serious offences.”

Hutchinson has been remanded in custody until sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court on October 16.