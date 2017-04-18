Former MP Lloyd says he is “up for it” as election is called

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd says he will stand against Caroline Ansell in the forthcoming snap General Election.

Mr Lloyd, who lost his seat in the 2015 election to the Conservative’s Mrs Ansell, said he was walking through the Arndale Centre this morning (Tuesday) when he heard PM Theresa May had called the election for June 8.

He told the Herald, “I am ready for the election and up for it.

“I am extremely excited and looking forward to it.

“I loved the job as MP for our lovely town.

“It’s now down to the people of Eastbourne. They will decide.”