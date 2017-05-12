Former head of Bede’s School will be sadly missed

A former head of Bede’s School died on May 4 after a long battle with cancer.

Christopher Pyemont, affectionately known amongst friends, colleagues and past pupils as ‘CP’, had a long and much-respected career at the Prep School.

Joining the school in 1981, he became an inspirational mathematics and games teacher, renowned for his fun and enthusiasm.

He was a Cambridge Blue in cricket, hockey, skiing and rackets; he enjoyed all sports, was a keen member of the staff squash team, and represented Eastbourne Cricket Club for many successful seasons at The Saffrons.

For several years, he ran the senior boys’ boarding house at Holywell Mount, with his wife Pinkie. Later on, they took over the girls’ boarding house in Meads End.

In 1998, after many successful years in the classroom, he took over the reins of headship from his brother Peter. During his tenure, he oversaw the building of new science and IT blocks, as well as the initial plans for the new dining hall and the transformation of the Holywell building.

He was always a welcoming and supportive figure to people of all walks of life.

Having stood down as headmaster in 2007, he continued to teach mathematics and games with compassion, humour and integrity. He retired from full-time teaching in 2012, but continued to have strong links with the school, and once again joined forces with his brother, in delivering informative and entertaining talks around the country to schools, clubs and societies, under the banner of Heads Talking.

The number of heartfelt and sincere comments found on social media since his passing are testament to the profound influence he has had on many lives, said a school spokesperson.

“Sadly he was caught out too early, yet, to quote an old boy, ‘may we all play our innings as well as he did’,” the spokesperson added.

A memorial service will be held at St Saviour’s Church on Saturday, July 8, followed by a reception at Bede’s Prep School.