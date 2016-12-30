Former firefigher and ‘pillar’ of Eastbourne community dies

Tributes have been paid to a ‘pillar’ of the Sovereign Harbour community who died on Monday (December 26) after a long battle with cancer.

Husband and father Angelo Errigo, 66, served for years in the fire service, was a safety officer at Eastbourne Borough Council and active member of the Sovereign Harbour Residents’ Association.

Ian Weeks, of the Residents’ Association, said, “He was a well known and well loved man. He was one of a kind, the sort of guy who would always help.”

Mr Weeks said an example of his character was when, retired, he drove past a house on fire, and chose to stop and break down the door to see if anyone needed help.

The Residents’ Association said, “It is with enormous sadness that we have to tell you that Angelo Errigo passed peacefully away on Boxing Day morning, surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle against cancer.

“Angelo served for many years in the fire service. Later he worked for the council and was a huge factor in the success of the town’s event programme and in the revival of the Sunshine Carnival.

“Angelo was a pillar of the community; always there to lend a hand or give advice, and always with a smile and a kind word. He was loved and respected by all who knew him; we are all proud to have been able to call him our friend.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his family.”

A full tribute to Mr Errigo will appear in the January 6 edition of the Eastbourne Herald.