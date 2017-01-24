Former Eastbourne student successful in Brexit case

A ruling by the Supreme Court today (Tuesday, January 24) that MPs must vote on whether to trigger Article 50 is a victory for a former Eastbourne student.

Gina Miller, who went to Moira House school from 1976-1983, led the historical legal battle for Government to have Parliamentary approval before exiting the European Union.

The Prime Minister will now have to give MPs a vote on whether to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and formally leave the EU.

In a statement on Ms Miller leading the court case, a spokesperson from Moira House said, “Gina is clearly upholding the school motto of ‘Let no-one be a stranger’ and ‘Other people matter’.”

The investment manager has received death threats and racist and misogynistic abuse since stepping into the public eye last year.

The Government appealed against the High Court ruling in November last year but the Supreme Court has backed its decision.