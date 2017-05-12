Former Eastbourne student joins Made in Chelsea cast

A 19-year-old educated at an Eastbourne school is starring in the hugely popular television show Made in Chelsea.

Sam Prince, privately educated at Bedes from 2010-2013, joins a bunch of new cast members on the reality television show based on the glamorous lives of ‘20-somethings’ in the affluent London borough.

He is ex-boyfriend of Kate Moss’s sister Lottie Moss – who is currently dating the show’s Alex Mytton.

Nicknamed ‘Prince’, Sam is Jamie Laing’s new intern, but in an online video he said he wants to take over “everything”.

Described as a ‘socialite’ and a model, Sam certainly appears to fit in with the MIC cast with his luxurious lifestyle of travelling, playing golf, and wining and dining.

In the latest episode, Sam asks 22-year-old Georgia Toffolo (also known as Toff) on a date. The pair have also hit the headlines of the national press as they ‘stepped out’ in London together on a date recently.

Made in Chelsea airs on Monday from 9pm on E4 but is also available to watch and catch up on online at www.channel4.com/programmes/made-in-chelsea

Bedes comprises a nursery, prep school, and senior school, with one site by the sea and another in Upper Dicker.

Picture from Sam’s official Instagram @samprince_uk