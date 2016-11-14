Former Eastbourne pupil receives death threats after Brexit case

A former Eastbourne school pupil has received death threats after leading a Brexit legal battle for Government to have Parliamentary approval before leaving the EU.

Gina Miller, who went to Moira House, won the historic High Court ruling that Parliament must vote on whether to trigger Article 50 on November 3.

But ever since she says she has received death threats and a torrent of racist and misogynistic abuse which has led to police telling her it is unsafe for her to go outside.

Ms Miller, 51, first went to police after the online abuse started to target her family and children.

But she refuses to back down, saying she has to stand up to the bullies by continuing to talk to the press.

The investment manager used her own money to fight the court battle, where she was one of a number of claimants appealing against the Prime Minister triggering Article 50 without the authorisation of Parliament and MPs.

In a statement on its website, Moira House said, “Gina was a student at Moira House from 1976–1983 and is clearly upholding the school motto of ‘Let no-one be a stranger’ and ‘Other people matter’.”

Ms Miller was born in Guyana but her parents sent her to the boarding school when she was 10 because of political unrest.

She said to the BBC the Brexit case was about the details of leaving the European Union, such as “how we leave, how they’re going to negotiate, the directions of travel the Government will take”.

She said, “What we’re saying is, very simply, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t talk about getting back a sovereign Parliament and being in control but at the same time then bypass it.”

Speaking on the High Court ruling, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said, “MPs of all parties and both Leave and Remain persuasions must be obliged to respect the referendum result.

“Parliament must have a role, but we must ensure that role is appropriate and always mindful of the clear June 23 mandate.”

