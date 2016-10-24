Former Eastbourne pupil now Britain’s most wanted man

A former Eastbourne pupil is now on Britain’s most wanted list after allegedly defrauding a woman of £850,000.

British police recently issued a European arrest warrant for former Eastbourne College student Mark Acklom, 43, who is believed to be on the run in Spain.

He is now on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list on suspicion of fraud by false representation, after he allegedly told partner Carolyn Woods he was an MI6 agent and tricked her into giving him nearly £1 million.

He is described as 5ft 10 with a medium build, dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 900 555 111 from Spain.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.