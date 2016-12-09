Former Corrie star Denise Black drops out of Eastbourne panto

Former Coronation Street star Denise Black has dropped out of Eastbourne pantomime the day before the curtain rises due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Denise said she ‘sincerely apologised’ that she would not be appearing in the role of the Wicked Queen Marcissia in Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, which opens this evening (December 9) at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Natasha Gray SUS-160912-091450001

Natasha Gray, best known as Elsa Chappell from Emmerdale, has stepped in to play the part.

Her other television credits include My Husband and I, Never the Twain, Boon, Casualty and The New Statesman as well as numerous stage appearances, notably The Merchant of Venice, starring Dustin Hoffman in the West End. This will be Natasha’s 14th pantomime and she says that the ‘baddie’ roles are always her favourit.

Director Chris Jordan says that the production is shaping up to be a fantastic family treat, with lots of surprises in store to delight audiences and this is guaranteed to be another memorable Eastbourne pantomime.

Tickets are still available for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from the box office on 01323 412000 or book online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The pantomime is on from December 9 until January 15.