Foodbank eyes up Meads building for new HQ

A food charity which is having to leave its existing HQ is hoping to take over a former bank in Meads.

Eastbourne Foodbank has put in an application to Eastbourne council to change the use of the ground floor former NatWest Bank in the village to offices and storage.

It wants to use the building in Meads Street as its HQ and store some food in the basement.

The organisation is having to leave its current centre in Albury House in Cornfield Lane as it is to be redeveloped and has to relocate by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the group said that following several abortive attempts to find a suitable and large enough property in the town, it has had to revise its business model.

“We have opened several small satellite foodbanks across the town and are seeking to use the former bank in Meads as our head office,” said the spokesperson.

“No clients will access this building.

“Professionals will occasionally visit for meetings with the management team and we will store some ambient food in the basement store.

“Approximately six members of staff would use the office and opening hours would be Monday to Friday 8.30am-4pm.”

The foodbank provides food for 800 people a month locally.