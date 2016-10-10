Foodbank appeals for tinned fish for Seafood Week 2016

The people of Eastbourne are being asked to donate seafood to the town’s Foodbank as part of Seafood Week 2016.

The Trussell Trust, the UK anti-poverty charity which runs a network of more than 420 foodbanks has partnered with Seafish, the UK industry authority on seafood, to call for donations of tinned seafood to local foodbanks as part of Seafood Week 2016.

Tinned fish is essential for Trussell Trust foodbanks. It enables nutritionally balanced food parcels to be provided for people who experience a crisis, such as a sudden loss of earnings or an unexpected bill, which has left them struggling to eat.

Seafish hopes the influx of canned fish to foodbanks will help to demonstrate its versatility and many health benefits, while helping to show how simple it can be to create a great tasting dish.

From October 7 to 14 people referred to the Foodbank will also receive a recipe card for a balanced family meal, created by Seafish.

The number of people using foodbanks in the UK has risen to record highs. To help those in need, there are three ways residents in Eastbourne can offer their support to the foodbanks in their local area.

Firstly, people in Eastbourne are being encouraged to donate tinned seafood, such as tuna and mackerel, alongside other non-perishable foods, to their local Tesco permanent collection points.

Another way to donate is through a dedicated funding page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/seafood-week-trussell-trust.

This page will be live throughout Seafood Week, and the weeks following, allowing people to donate the cost of a sandwich, lunch or whatever they can afford.

All of the donations will be used directly to tackle UK poverty. Ninety per cent will be used to purchase tinned seafood which will be distributed to foodbanks, and 10 per cent will be donated directly to help them stop UK hunger.

A third way to provide help to people in crisis is by making donations directly to your local foodbank where all donations are welcome.

You can find your nearest one in Eastbourne by visiting www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank.

Heather Middleton, marketing manager at Seafish, said, “If individuals and families can include more fish into what they eat each week, it can make such a difference to their general health and well-being.

“Canned fish really is the perfect all-rounder, its cheap, tasty, easy to keep in the cupboard and most importantly, it’s packed full of nutritional goodness.

“Whether it’s put on toast or made into a fish cake or pie there are so many ways to enjoy it at home.”

For more information about Seafood Week visit www.seafoodweek.co.uk.

For more information about the Trussell Trust visitwww.trusselltrust.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.