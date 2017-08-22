Flats plan for site of old Eastbourne fire headquarters

The former fire service headquarters could be converted into a block of 73 flats.

Planners hope to transform the office building in Upperton Road into 35 one bedroom and 38 two bedroom apartments.

Permission has also been sought to add two floors to the six storey building, add seven more parking spaces to the current 54 slots and 70 more cycling spaces.

The application has been submitted by Building Design Architects Ltd.

It has received a letter of objection from a local resident which says the building, with its extension, will be too tall and not in-keeping with the surrounding area, as well as having a negative impact on street parking and increasing traffic in ‘narrow’ Upperton Lane.

Cindy Towler, of Upperton Gardens, said in the letter, “Adding two floors will increase its height by more than a third.

“This will create a tall, overbearing slab, out of keeping with nearby areas.”

Another nearby resident, Trevor Foord said, “We would like to object to the proposal to add an additional two floors because of the impact on the local area with loss of privacy, loss of light, over dominance, noise, and traffic.

“Also there will also be a significant impact on the character and appearance of the local area with the design and appearance being totally out of character.

“Access will be via Upperton Lane and this is not wide enough to cope with the additional traffic which will be created and we are concerned about the impact on highway safety, for example poor visibility, pedestrian safety, and parking.”

To view the full application, visit www.eastbourne.gov.uk/businesses/planning-and-building-control/ under the references 170963 and 170964.