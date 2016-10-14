First tournament for Eastbourne’s frame football team

Youngsters from Eastbourne’s first frame football team got the chance to play in a national tournament and meet football stars on Sunday (October 9).

The All Star Soccer Academy team had their first ever tournament at St George’s Park, in Staffordshire, with young people from across the country – and met the England Under-21 team.

Frame footballers get a pep talk during the tournament. Photo by All Star Soccer Academy

Frame football is a new sport that gives people with cerebral palsy and other conditions the opportunity to play the game.

The first of its kind in Sussex, the team was set up after five-year-old Henry Walker posted on the All Star Academy’s Facebook, asking if anybody wanted to play.

Henry, whose cerebral palsy requires him to walk with a frame, wanted to play football like his brother – and now he can.

The Eastbourne team has six players who meet up for sessions every week, and they are calling for more young people to join in.

Frame Footballers got to play at St George's Park. Photo by All Star Soccer

“Coaching these players is the highlight of my week,” said coach Tim Brown, “Meeting the England Under-21s was unbelievable. Frame football is getting bigger and bigger, It’s also more interesting for kids than just physiotherapy.”

A post on the All Star Facebook said, “Absolutely incredible day for our amazing frame football players! Henry, Sophie, Blake and Dennis travelled to St George’s Park and played their first ever tournament. Top class facility, lots of fun, development, a medal and a visit from the England Under-21s! We are so proud of you all!”

The team, which even has its own kit, is for girls and boys of any age with a frame. The free sessions run at the Causeway School on Saturday mornings.

For more information call All Star Soccer Academy on 07568 583206 or 07958 804822 or email allstarsoccer@hotmail.co.uk.

To learn more about the sport visit the Frame Football Facebook page.