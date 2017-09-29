Firework fans asked to ‘stay local’ on Lewes bonfire night

People from outside Lewes are being asked to ‘stay local’ rather than travelling to the town’s famous bonfire this year.

No trains will stop at Lewes or several neighbouring stations after midday on Saturday November 4 and road restrictions will apply as part of plans to encourage firework lovers to choose displays closer to home.

Trains will not stop at London Road Brighton, Moulsecoomb, Falmer, Glynde or Cooksbridge from midday on Saturday November 4, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

The restricted travel arrangements were requested by a multi-agency transport group which includes the fire service as well as Sussex Police and Southern Rail.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Lewes quickly gets overcrowded and uncomfortable, with very few public facilities available on Bonfire Night.

“If you stay local and find your nearest events instead, we believe you have a much better chance of enjoying your night out.”

The A26 will be closed for the event through the Cuilfail Tunnel, between the Southerham roundabout (junction with the A27), and Earwig Corner (junction with the B2192 to Ringmer) between 4.30pm and 1am in both directions.

Other road closures will include the A275 between Lewes and the B2116 at Offham, Brighton Road between the A27 and prison crossroads in Lewes and Kingston Road between Lewes and Wellgreen Lane.

This is to help ensure the safety of the travelling public and people in the town centre, which cannot cope with a huge influx of people during the busy Lewes bonfire celebrations, according to the fire service.

The group promoting the ‘stay local’ message is made up of the British Transport Police, East Sussex County Council, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, East Sussex Highways, Lewes District Council, Southern Railway, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance treated around 81 people at the event last year.

Last year also saw hundreds of people waiting for the last scheduled bus – too many to fit on board, according to a fire service spokesperson.

Sussex Police say they made a number of arrests and people were given tickets for throwing fireworks.

Detailed information about road closures including an interactive map will be available from www.lewes.gov.uk/bonfire