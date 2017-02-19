Firefighters rescue horse from ditch near Polegate

A horse was rescued by firefighters this afternoon, after it got stuck sideways in a ditch near Polegate.

The trapped animal had reportedly been spooked by a passing car and fallen sideways by Shephams Lane, Stone Cross, leading to a call out at 10.15am, a spokesperson for East Sussex Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Horse rescued by ESFRS and Kent Animal Rescue in Shepham Lane. Photo by Nathan Dunbar.

A specialist animal rescue team from Kent were called in to assist the two fire crews with a crane to help the horse out, and it is likely the horse was slightly sedated as it was moved.

The horse’s rider was unharmed in the fall and the horse was freed by 12.40pm with no reported injuries, the fire service spokesperson said.

