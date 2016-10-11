Firefighters praise Eastbourne pupils for raising the alarm

Four St Catherine’s College students have been praised for their quick thinking when they spotted a fire on their way to school.

The Year 7 pupils were walking along Pevensey Bay Road last Thursday (October 6) when they saw a tree on fire and called 999.

They waited for the fire crew to arrive and extinguish the fire and afterwards the youngsters were pleased to be allowed to see the hoses and other equipment close up.

St Catherine’s principal Mark Talbot said, “I’m very proud of these pupils. They did the right thing and their quick thinking meant that the fire was put out swiftly and didn’t escalate into a more serious incident.”

Eastbourne station manager Mark Webb said, “The pupils made the right decision in calling 999 to get help and it goes to show that age doesn’t matter when it comes to raising the alarm.

“They did a great job. We hope this serves as a lesson to all families - teach your children what to do in an emergency so we can get firefighters there as soon as possible.”

The Kids Zone on the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service website has games and activities to help teach children to be safe. Visit www.esfrs.org/frankysays