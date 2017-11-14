Firefighters’ plea to cut down on false alarm call-outs

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is calling upon business and property owners to help reduce false alarm call-outs.

Crews from across the county attended at least eight false alarm call-outs in just two days (November 13 and 14) – including Eastbourne crews attending an alarm in Grand Parade at 6.17pm on November 13, a fire alarm sounding in Alfrey Road due to a low battery at 8pm on the same day, steam sparking an alarm in Kings Drive just after midnight last night (November 14) and two more alarms causing by cooking the same night, at 3am on St Leonards Road and 6am in Pensford Drive.

An ESFRS spokesperson said, “These actions can be taken to assist in reducing unnecessary call-outs: Remember, fire alarm systems are there to alert occupants to the fact that there may be a fire and depending on your fire risk assessment and emergency plans, it is normally appropriate to investigate first and only to call the Fire Service if / when there are any signs to indicate that there is actually a fire.

“If you have an automatic alarm system, make sure it is installed properly, that you know how it works and it is serviced regularly by a competent person.

“The British Standards Institute’s BS 5839 has recommendations for the planning, design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of these systems. If these are followed, a false alarm issue is unlikely to occur.

“Best practice requires that false alarms are logged and investigated so that any patterns and trends are identified and dealt with.

“Be aware that things like steam and dust can trigger alarms and take precautions when possible. Ensure staff and/or residents know what to do when the alarm goes off.”

To find out more see: https://www.esfrs.org/business/false-alarm-reduction/