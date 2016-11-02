Firefighters called to Willingdon fireworks blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze caused by fireworks in Willingdon this morning.

A crew attended a fire on Butts Brow involving a box of fireworks at 8.12am.

The incident was left with Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) officials.

A spokesperson for EBC said, “Someone had come and put fireworks in a pile of grass cuttings and set them off.

“The council removed the grass and made sure it was extinguished.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) would like to remind members of the public to stay safe during fireworks season.

Visit the website www.esfrs.org for more information.