Firefighters called to Hampden Park after lorry collides with garage

Firefighters were called to Hampden Park after a lorry ‘hit’ a garage yesterday (Tuesday).

A fire engine rushed to Attfield Walk after reports of a dangerous structure after the collision, at around 4pm, say East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson from ESFRS said, “We received a call from the police to a dangerous structure after a lorry hit a garage.

“We sent one appliance to check out a dangerous wall. Our TRU (Technical Rescue Unit) then attended and used Accro props to shore the structure up.”

Photo by Dan Jessup.