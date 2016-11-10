Firefighters called to Eastbourne blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in an Eastbourne home yesterday (Wednesday, November 9).

Around 4.45pm two fire engines were sent to a house on Bexhill Road to put out an oven pan fire.

The fire was out on arrival, and a fan was used to clear the smoke.

