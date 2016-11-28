Firefighters called to burning train at Eastbourne Station

Firefighters were called to Eastbourne Station during the early hours of this morning (Sunday) after reports of a fire on a train.

Crews were called to the station at around 5.03am and found a small fire in the roof of a train.

Two crews from Eastbourne Fire Station extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet and breathing equipment.

The fire service confirmed the fire had started accidentally and there were no reports of injuries.

Rail services from the station were delayed this morning as while firefighters tackled the incident.



Most of the affected lines have now been reopened but train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 mins. Disruption is expected to last until 10:30am.



A spokesman for Southern Railway said: "Emergency services were called to attend to a fire on a train at Eastbourne. The fire has now been extinguished but trains at Eastbourne are still being disrupted.

"This is because the electrical power supply had to be turned off. Trains are expected to be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled."



