Firefighters were called to a blaze in a Polegate home this morning (Monday, April 3).

Two fire engines from Eastbourne rushed to the kitchen fire in Gilda Crescent following reports of people still being inside the house, at around 8am.

However, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, occupants had left the building by the time fire crews arrived to tackle to flames.

Teams used two hose reels to put out the accidental blaze.