Firefighters were called to a blaze in an Old Town property last night (February 15).

Two fire engines from Eastbourne attended the accidental fire in a first floor kitchen in Rockhurst Drive around 10.30pm,

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put it out.

Earlier that evening, fire engines were called to a blaze in a home on Winchester Way.

Crews arrived at the scene after reports of a fire in a microwave around 8pm, but no action was required.