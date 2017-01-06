Fire Service warns of icy roads after car collides with tree

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a safety warning for icy roads after a driver collided with a tree in Hailsham this morning (Friday, January 6).

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mill Road, where a man was treated by paramedics for injuries suffered from the accident at around 9.52am.

The Fire and Rescue Service is urging motorists to take extra care on the icy roads following this incident.

David Kemp, from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said, “The change in conditions on the roads can make it difficult for bikers, motorists and cyclists.

“It’s really important to take this into account before you set out and to remember our actions on the roads affect others.

“Simple things like making sure you’re seen or slowing down gives us all a better chance of arriving safely – in other words drive to arrive.”

To find out more about keeping safe in the winter visit www.esfrs.org/news/2016-news/winter-ready-put-safety-first-on-the-roads/