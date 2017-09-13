Fire service to take on three pier challenge for popular firefighter with rare cancer

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is running a three pier challenge to help raise money for a colleague battling a rare cancer.

The Service will be running a 42 mile route from Brighton Palace Pier, to Eastbourne Pier and then onto Hastings Pier this Saturday (September 16).

The money raised will be divided between the Firefighters Charity and fellow firefighter and loving husband and father, Chris “Casper” Mepham.

Chris, who is based at Bohemia Road Community Fire Station in Hastings, is receiving treatment for a rare form of cancer.

His colleagues want to raise money for him and his family to help them with travel, accommodation and any other expenses that they may encounter during the long journey ahead of them.

He and his wife Sarah have just welcomed their second baby – a little sister for their daughter Esmae.

Hove and Roedean Station Manager Doug Marshall said, “We want to thank all those who have already generously supported us. So far we have raised more than £1,500. We know that not everyone can afford to give a large donation – even a couple of pounds will help us towards the target of £5,000.

“Chris is a popular and very well respected member of our Service. He has shown his determination to fight back to health and we want to do what we can to help support him.

“His colleagues have already donated time, skills and money to be able to make changes to their family home in true ‘DIY SOS’ style so Chris and his family can be comfortable while going through his gruelling treatment for cancer.”

The challenge begins at Brighton Pier. The team hopes to arrive in Eastbourne by early afternoon and Hastings in the evening.

At each pier, ESFRS is holding a special event so members of the public are invited to pop down and wait for the team to arrive.

Support the challenge at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3Pierschallenge

And to find out more and bout firefighters charity, visit: Find out more: https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/