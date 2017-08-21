Fire service promises to reinvest the £4.4m from sale of Eastbourne HQ

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) says it plans to reinvest the £4.4m income from the sale of its old HQ in Eastbourne.

The Fire Authority says it completed the sale of the building in Upperton Road on Friday (August 18).

This comes after the decision in June last year to sell the building on the open market and relocate to a new office accommodation at the joint ESFRS and Sussex Police HQ in Lewes.

In a statement ESFRS said, “The £4.4m income from the sale will support ongoing investment into our fire stations, other ESFRS buildings, our IT systems and other capital schemes.

“There are also significant ongoing revenue savings for the Service of around £150,000 each year.

“By making best use of our property and sites, and co-locating with our partners, the Service will continue to make best use of our resources and support the important work we do across the communities we serve.”

Councillor John Barnes, Chairman of the Fire Authority, said, “I am delighted with the very positive outcome from sale of our old HQ and our successful relocation of the services that were delivered from it.

“It will enable us to invest further in the Fire and Rescue Service, make possible a still more effective use of our resources, and demonstrates the Fire Authority’s total commitment to working more closely with the other emergency services.”