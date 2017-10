The fire service was called to reports of a van alight on a Pevensey road yesterday afternoon (Friday, October 13).

A crew was called to the scene on the A259 in Pevensey at 4.06pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Photo: Dan Jessup

The fire was extinguished and the crew left 30 minutes later, before the van was removed from the road.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire service.