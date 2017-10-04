Fire breaks out in Eastbourne town centre shop

A fire broke out in a town centre shop this morning (Wednesday).
Eastbourne firefighters were called the blaze in the ceiling of Jones Bootmaker in Terminus Road at around 10am.
However, according to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was out on the arrival of crews.
It had been caused by a light fitting, said the spokesperson.
Crews used a fan to aid ventilation and left the property in the hands of the manager.
