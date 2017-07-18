Search

Fire at Hailsham Recreation Ground

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at Hailsham Recreation Ground

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at Hailsham Recreation Ground

0
Have your say

Fire crews went to Hailsham Recreation Ground at 00.18am on Tuesday morning (July 18) to deal with a fire in the open.

Firefighters used a flexipack to tackle the blaze at the park on South Road, Hailsham.

No one was reported injured in the fire.