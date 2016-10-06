Final slice of Culture and Cake at Redoubt Fortress

The final Culture and Cake afternoon at Eastbourne’s Redoubt Fortress will take place on October 15.

Organisers are promising the last event will be the ‘icing on the cake’ of a successful year as it unveils the lives of its past occupants, from Napoleonic and First World War soldiers to Aquatic life.

The final slice in the Culture and Cake series features a talk about the Redoubt residents, as well as a relaxed Q&A session, served with tea and cake. Attendees can experience the living conditions for the hundreds of soldiers that lived in this vast building, as well as the families and children who called the cool, damp Casemates their home.

For more than 200 years, the remarkable Redoubt Fortress has stood ready to turn its ten huge guns on any enemy who dared to attack it.

While it defended the coastline, it fired just two shots and thankfully, was never attacked.

However, at times, as many as 300 armed men were garrisoning the Fortress, and the Parade Ground became a temporary barracks with bell tents used to accommodate the extra soldiers needed in times of national crisis. From smugglers to school rooms, the Redoubt has seen it all.

This year’s Culture and Cake series has been a resounding success, seeing more people attending than ever before.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “With the ticket price including tea and cake, it is no wonder that it has been a success as such an affordable and fantastic day out.

“The final Culture and Cake session will revive the stories these characters had left behind and history had forgotten.”

Heritage Eastbourne will be running another series at the Redoubt in 2017. The final Culture and Cake is on October 15 at 2.30pm. Tickets are £6.

For more information or to book visit www.eastbournemuseums.co.uk or call 410300. Tickets can also be purchased at the Tourist Information Centre.

