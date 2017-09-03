Fight to save Eastbourne pub

A petition has been launched to save an Eastbourne pub.

The Windsor Tavern has been leased to landlord Steve Leach for more than 25 years but now it is claimed Ei Group plc, formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc, is refusing to renew his lease on the Langney Road hostelry.

Mr Leach’s son Sam says the company has refused to renew the lease in March 2018 with little explanation.

Sam said, “Enterprise Inns has just said it wants the building back.

“This will mean that after 27 years of service to the community and countless acts of care and kindness for his customers my dad will no longer be able to provide this service.

“Taking this pub away from the landlord will result in a huge loss for Steve, the staff, the customers and most importantly the community.

“Nothing has been set in stone yet so by people signing this petition, it could help persuade Enterprise Inns into renewing the lease and saving the pub.”

Mr Leach and his regulars have raised thousands of pounds over the years for local charities and organisations and has its own sporting teams as well as a successful fishing group.

Enterprise Inns has been contacted for a response.

The Save the Windsor Tavern petition can be found online at https://www.change.org/p/enterprise-ins-save-the-windsor-tavern