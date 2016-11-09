Festive Magic to come to Seaford

Seaford Christmas Magic will be returning to the streets on December 3.

Organised by Seaford Town Council and the Christmas Magic Committee, the event will be animating the streets of Seaford from 10am until 6pm with entertainment throughout the day including a Christmas street market.

The town’s shops will open for their normal trading hours during the day; there will be lots on offer for your Christmas shopping needs and many traders will have their windows dressed to celebrate the Christmas festivities.

The town centre will be transformed into a Christmas market hosting stalls and pitches from local traders, organisations and charities.

Stalls and pitches are now available.

For further information, please contact Seaford Town Council on 01323 894870 or email admin@seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk.

The council is also appealing to anyone else who would like to sponsor Christmas Magic.

Sponsors of the event will be included in the coloured programme which will feature information about the day and be distributed to more than 10,000 people.

The programme will also include the events and activities timetable for the live stages and a removable business directory will be incorporated, so adverts will last year round.

Seaford Town streets will also come alive with activities and entertainment, including two live stages featuring 30 acts.

There will be a small fun fair, children lantern parade, Santa’s grotto, street entertainers, story time and indoor activities at Clinton Place.

Train travel is easy with regular trains from Brighton and connections from Lewes.

All Seaford Town car parks will be free on Christmas Magic day, as pre-arranged with Lewes District Council.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.