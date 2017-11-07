Ferry company apologises after posting photo of man on Seven Sisters cliff edge

A ferry company has apologised after posting a photo of a man dangerously close to the cliff edge at Seven Sisters.

This comes after a 23-year-old woman died in June after posing for a photo too close to the edge and falling from the cliffs.

DFDS uploaded the photo, showing a man looking out at the Beachy Head Lighthouse, on its Instagram with the caption, “Have you ever had the chance to take a walk on the Seven Sisters cliffs?”

The photo was criticised online, with one Twitter user writing, “Not sure that’s a great photo to promote safe and responsible travel along the cliffs by DFDS.”

The BBC reported today (Tuesday) that a spokesperson for the company originally said, “Images, such as this, are hugely popular with travel fanatics.”

The spokesperson later added, “DFDS have become aware that the particular spot has had past associations with suicides.

“On that basis they are removing the image and apologise for any offence caused.”

Hyewon Kim, a student from South Korea, was posing for a photograph when she misjudged a jump for the camera and fell 200ft from the cliffs at Cuckmere Haven on June 22.

Detective Sergeant Todd Stewart said at her inquest last month, “The number of people standing close to the edge for photos is amazingly large. People with their feet dangling over the edge for selfies.

“At the time we were having severe risk of cliff falls as well.”

Coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze said at the time he would support calls for work to be done that could prevent any future deaths of this kind.