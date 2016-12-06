Female pedestrian suffers head injuries in collision with car in Langney

A woman has been injured in accident involving a car in Langney today (Tuesday).

Police have shut Langney Rise outside the Martello Inn at the scene, which emergency services were called to at around 2.15pm.

A diversion has been set up via Etchingham Road as Langney Rise is closed at its junction with Priory Road. Local buses are being re-routed.

The driver of the car, a black Saab 9000, was unhurt but the woman suffered head injuries.

An ambulance is present and the incident was still ongoing at 2.45pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup