Father speaks out after son, three, injured in Eastbourne play park

A father has spoken out after his three-year-old son was hurt falling through a bridge in a children’s play park.

Sean Gates, of Beatty Road, is calling on Eastbourne Borough Council to do something about the bridge in Hampden Park, which has exposed gaps between its wooden slats.

The bridge before, with wire mesh. Photo by Sean Gates

“A child is going to break their leg,” the father said, “My son has fallen twice now.”

The first time his son Oliver was hurt on the bridge Sean said he emailed the council but received a reply saying the structure meets safety standards.

The dad said that the bridge had recently been repaired and the wire mesh which had previously covered it was not replaced.

Mr Gates said he has since contacted the council twice and been ignored. “It’s not acceptable. It’s happened to other children too,” he said.

So he took to Facebook in a post which has now been shared more than 50 times.

Another parent commented on the post, “This also happened to my two year old when we were there at the weekend, I too emailed the council but had no response.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council has a weekly inspection programme for all our play equipment in Eastbourne’s parks to make sure it is suitable for play.

“Our parks are really well used and where issues occur we respond quickly.

“Following recent repairs to the bridge at the children’s playground in Hampden Park, in line with best practice we asked the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) to inspect it and they confirmed it was safe.

“We want all children to enjoy and play safely and are grateful for feedback from park users.”

