Father raises concerns over busy Eastbourne junction

A father has raised concerns over a busy junction he feels is not safe.

Matthew Zalman, 32, thinks the junction between Victoria Drive and the A259 East Dean Road should have a button for pedestrians to press to stop the traffic lights.

He said, “There’s a lot of schoolchildren trying to cross it. My daughter crosses the road with me as it’s not safe. You have to wait ages. They don’t stop.

“I have seen people struggling, then there’s cars going through the red lights.

“It’s not good enough. It needs a button for pedestrians to press for safety. They’re everywhere else in town.

“Something needs to be done about it as soon as possible.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “We will consider all requests for infrastructure improvements. Due to our limited budget and the large number of requests we receive each year, we prioritise schemes that will have the greatest effect and where there is a poor safety record.

“The Victoria Drive and A259 junction does have a good pedestrian safety record, but we would be happy to discuss concerns with residents.”