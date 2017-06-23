Fashion festival planned for Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne

A fashion festival at Eastbourne’s Entreprise Centre will see students take to the catwalk next Saturday (July 1).

The event will have pop-up boutiques, food stalls and a fashion show with students from Sussex Downs College showing off their own designs.

Emily Sander, marketing and events manager for the Entreprise Centre, said, “We will be presenting lines from the Enterprise Centre’s many boutiques. You really can find everything under one sunny Victorian glass roof.”

She said the latest collections from stores at the shopping centre including Twisted Willow, Apres Chocolat, Dolled Up and Dickies will also be modelled.

Make-up and hair will be taken care of by the centre’s own VLA cosmetics and VIP hairdressers.

The event, starting at 11am, with fashion shows at 12pm and 2pm, will also have live music from Georgie Sinclair and Ben Westwood.

Volunteers from St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be collecting at the event.

Emily added, “Come and show your support for this wonderful charity.

“This will be a celebration of all things fashion.”