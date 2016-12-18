Fan makes the match despite his ill health

A life-long loyal Brighton and Hove Albion fan was given the opportunity to watch his beloved team play once again – after he had to give up his season ticket due to ill health.

Robin Fryer, who has been going to watch his team play since 1955, was recently diagnosed with dementia. Since moving to Sunrise, he has no longer been able to make his usual trips to the ground to watch the game.

Lana Vanhinsbergh, reminiscence care assistant at Sunrise, decided to change this. With the help of Mark Dring who works at the Amex Stadium, Robin was able to watch the game once more alongside his son and grandson, who have inherited Robin’s passion.

Sporting his lucky football shirt, Robin settled down with a cup of tea, a hot dog, and most importantly a perfect view of the match. The special day was topped off with a win for the Seagulls, beating Fulham 2-1.

Robin was given a personally signed programme from all the players.