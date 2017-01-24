Family searching for missing autistic student who could be in Eastbourne

A concerned family has taken to social media in the search for their missing autistic son who may be in Eastbourne.

Jer Le Leow, 23, has been missing since leaving his home in Welling, Kent, at around 11am on January 12.

According to his family, he was wearing a black hooded coat, khaki coloured trousers and black trainers with a red stripe at the heel.

He was carrying his mobile phone, laptop, and a rucksack but had no change of clothes, identification or travel documents.

He is in his final year studying computer science at Queen Mary University, London.

Jer Le is autistic and asthmatic and described by his concerned family as ‘timid and frail’.

In a post on Facebook, the Leow family said, “We are extremely anxious and worried about Jer Le’s safety and whereabouts, and would be eternally grateful if you could help us to pass this message around.

“Jer Le, if you are reading this, could you please come home or make contact? We all love and miss you a lot.”

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Jer Le is called Help us Find Jer Le

A spokesperson for the Met Police said, “Police in Bexley are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old student.

“Jer Le Leow, from Welling, was last seen on Thursday, January 12, at around 11am.

“He was due to attend Queen Mary’s University Hospital as part of his course but he failed to turn up. He has not been seen by his family or university staff since.

“It is believed Jer Le may have purchased a train ticket from Welling train station on the day he went missing and headed either to the Brighton or Eastbourne areas. He also has links to Oxfordshire.

“Jer Le is of south Asian appearance, of a slim build, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and has short black hair. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

“Officers are increasingly concerned for Jer Le’s well-being and would urge anyone with any information about his whereabouts to call Bexley Heath CID on 07595 009 008 or 101 or via Twitter @MetCC”

Additionally, anyone with information can call or text 116 000 free or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk