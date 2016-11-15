Family make appeal to get son’s song to Christmas number one

The family of a man who died from cancer are campaigning to get his song to number one at Christmas.

Johnny Walker, from East Preston, near Littlehampton, died in 2014, aged 21, from bowel cancer.

In his last few weeks, Johnny wrote a song for the Friday Foundation – a medical researching charity – but died before the song was recorded.

His family is now trying to get Johnny’s song to number one this Christmas.

On Sunday, the Friday Foundation charity will be holding a mass recording for people to go along and sing the chorus.

The recording will be held at The Octagon, Queens’ Building, Mile End Campus, Queen Mary University of London and is open to everyone.

Johnny’s father Mac said: “Between it being a Christmas and charity song, it was right up his street.

“Johnny would have loved the thought of having a hit record. A Christmas number one is the ultimate for a musician. That would have made Johnny’s day.

“We’re going to be doing mass recordings of these songs featuring as many people as we can.”

Proceeds from this song will raise money for life changing medical research to conquer the diseases that affect everyone.

The lead female vocalist Dr Fiona Linton added: “I’m so excited to be singing the lead vocals on the Christmas single this year for the Friday Foundation project.

“It’s really important that this song is focusing on such a good charity. Cancer, diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular disease affect everyone.

“Whoever you are, come along and join in. It’s going to be a great day.”

You can book your place in the mass recording by visiting fridayfoundation.charitycheckout.co.uk/friday1.

