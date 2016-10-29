EYR returns to the airwaves

Sussex Downs College students and school pupils will take to the airwaves for the 16th annual Eastbourne Youth Radio.

Students will be live next month on 87.7FM and www.eyr.org.uk.

The popular radio station, organised each year by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership (EEBP), returns from November 16 to 18, and broadcasts from Sussex Downs College,Eastbourne.

Students from 25 Eastbourne schools and other organisations each present an hour-long radio show across the three days.

The students, who range in age from five to 19, will present programmes on a range of topics and in a variety of formats.

There will be music, poetry, plays, interviews and debates.

This year’s EYR coincides with Anti-Bullying Week 2016. Some of the schools will be exploring this topic through their shows.

For the third year running, EYR is broadcast in partnership with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Katy Bourne.

The EEBP received a grant from the PCC’s Safer in Sussex Community Fund to support and broadcast EYR.

Tim Sorensen, EYR manager,has been running the EYR project from the start.

He said, “The Sussex PCC will be helping to address the issue of bullying and gain more attention around young people’s mental health needs.

“Katy Bourne is an active campaigner and has often praised EYR for its insightful projects ‘benefitting the entire community and businesses’.

”EYR gives youngsters control over the airwaves in a producer and presenter capacity. The employability skills you learn from producing original radio shows are transferable to any workplace environment.”