EYR included 25 local school in its 16th year

Eastbourne Youth Radio (EYR) celebrated its 16th year in broadcasting.

The popular radio station aired directly from Sussex Downs College, Eastbourne.

Organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership (EEBP), this year’s broadcast included students from 25 Eastbourne schools and other organisations who each presented and produced their own 60-minute radio show.

All shows were broadcast live across three days Wednesday, November 16 to Friday, November 18.

The students, who were aged five to 19, presented the programmes on a range of topics.

This year’s EYR coincided with Anti-Bullying Week 2016, the theme of which was Power for Good. Some of the schools decided to use their air time to explore the topic. For the third year running, EYR was broadcast in partnership with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Katy Bourne.

EYR is made possible by local businesses who sponsor each individual show, allowing students the capacity and confidence to produce and present.

Tim Sorensen, EYR programme manager, said, “A huge thanks and congratulations from the EYR team for delivering 55 hours of brilliant programmes on EYR 2016.”

Tim has already started organising next year’s EYR from November 15 to 17 2017.