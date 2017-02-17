Extraordinary year on the South Downs captured by Sussex film company

The wonder of the South Downs is the focus of the latest documentary by international production company Big Wave, which airs on BBC 4 next week.

South Downs: England’s Mountains Green is presented by author Peter Owen-Jones, who after taking up his role as local parish priest tells the documentary: “When I saw the gently rolling hills, the light and the sea, it was love at first sight.

“I’ve travelled the world, but nothing compares to this. The only way I’ll leave is if I’m carried out in a box.”

The programme will premiere on Tuesday, February 21, at 9pm on BBC 4 and has been a labour of love for its director Nick Stringer and the BigWave team, located in St Pancras, Chichester.

The programme joins Peter on a personal journey into heart of the National Park.

From the Seven Sisters Cliffs to Winchester, he experiences an extraordinary year following the wildlife and the people who live and work in what was described by William Blake as ‘England’s mountains green’.

Through the seasons he captures natural treasures, such as a 2,000 year-old woodland that explodes with pollen and chalk grasslands that take a thousand years to mature.

It is the first UK-based film made by Emmy Award winner Nick, who has travelled the world making documentaries for the BBC, National Geographic and others:

He said: “I’ve lived in and around the South Downs for almost 20 years and there are few places that match their beauty. “This is a homage to my backyard, the South Downs National Park and I can’t imagine a better person that Peter Owen-Jones to tell this story.”

