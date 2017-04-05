Exciting giveaways for customers as Wilko set to open in Eastbourne

There’s plenty of giveaways planned as Wilko is set to open its 400th store at Sovereign Harbour soon.

To mark the special occasion, Amy Woods, from Cancer Research UK will lead a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Crumbles site, along with Wilko family director, Lisa Wilkinson, and store manager Neil Prodrick next Thursday (April 13).

The first 100 customers through the door will receive one of 100 tickets to win a prize, including £20, £10 and £5 Wilko gift cards, as well as gifts including a faux fur throw, a copper effect Toaster and a copper effect lantern.

The launch day activities will also include balloons handed out to children entering and leaving the store and free branded cupcakes for customers.

Wilko Sovereign Harbour Manager Neil Prodrick said, “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on 13 April.

“We’re very excited to welcome the locals of Eastbourne to come see our wide range of products at everyday stay low prices. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer this spring, so it is the perfect time to come and browse our collections.

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including giveaways and competitions so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park.”

Founded in 1930 as Wilkinson Stores by J K Wilkinson, Wilko is one of the UK’s largest retailers. It sells affordable homeware and household goods.