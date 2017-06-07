Ex-Prime Minister and TV star in Eastbourne audience

Former Prime Minister John Major, his wife Dame Norma, and Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge were among the audience at the British Music Hall Society’s Day By The Sea at the Royal Hippodrome last Saturday.

Sir John is the patron of the society and organisers say that he arrived shortly before 10.30am and stayed until the end of the day long event.

The society’s Geoff Bowden said, “Sir John and Dame Norma loved their day at Eastbourne and in the lunch break also enjoyed fish and chips and an ice cream on the prom.”

Stars of stage and screen were in the show including Roy Hudd and Jimmy Cricket.

Pictured are Debbie Hudd, Roy Hudd, the society’s president, Sir John Major, Adam Borzone, the society’s chairman, Wyn Calvin, the society’s vice president, and Dame Norma Major.